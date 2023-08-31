Police Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident, Waiwhetu, Lower Hutt

Hutt Valley Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has any information that may assist Police in our investigation following a firearms incident in Waiwhetu, Lower Hutt early this morning.

Police responded to reports of a firearm being discharged at a residential address on Riverside Drive South, around 12am this morning, Thursday 31 August.

Fortunately no one was injured in this incident.

Police have attended the scene this morning and conducted a scene examination.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information that may assist Police please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1] using update report and quote file number 230831/4584.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

