Police Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident, Waiwhetu, Lower Hutt
Thursday, 31 August 2023, 6:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hutt Valley Police would like to hear from anyone who
witnessed or has any information that may assist Police in
our investigation following a firearms incident in Waiwhetu,
Lower Hutt early this morning.
Police responded to
reports of a firearm being discharged at a residential
address on Riverside Drive South, around 12am this morning,
Thursday 31 August.
Fortunately no one was injured in
this incident.
Police have attended the scene this
morning and conducted a scene examination.
Enquiries
into the incident are ongoing.
If you witnessed this
incident or have any information that may assist Police
please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
[1] using update report and quote file number
230831/4584.
Alternatively you can report any
information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts
Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of its tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid having to face rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More