Serious Crash, Horotiu - Waikato

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious three-vehicle crash on Great South Road, Horotiu, between the Great South Road offramp and Horotiu Bridge Road.

Police were called about 6.15pm.

Initial reports suggest there have been serious injuries.

Traffic management is in place, and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

