Serious Crash, Horotiu - Waikato
Thursday, 31 August 2023, 7:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
serious three-vehicle crash on Great South Road, Horotiu,
between the Great South Road offramp and Horotiu Bridge
Road.
Police were called about 6.15pm.
Initial
reports suggest there have been serious
injuries.
Traffic management is in place, and
motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts
Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of its tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid having to face rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More