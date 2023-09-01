No License For Disorder, Arrests And Vehicles Impounded In Hamilton

Waikato police have seized five vehicles and arrested three people as part of an investigation into recent disorder and antisocial road user activity in Hamilton.

Wednesday evening, 24 August Police were called to ongoing disorder issues in the Glenview area of Hamilton.

A large crowd had congregated on the street where multiple vehicles were used to do burnouts and skids along several roads in the area, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the road.

There was significant public disturbance to those living in the area with pieces of tyres and tread left scattered on the roadside and on neighbouring properties.

On the night, three people were arrested for disorderly behaviour type offences and one vehicle was impounded at the scene.

An operation was subsequently launched, and five vehicles have been impounded and issued non-operational orders, so far.

Police are also looking at charges in relation to reparation for the damage to the roads.

Police understand that some of those involved had been attending ongoing funeral commemorations taking place at a property in the area.

“Although we absolutely respect people’s grief and recognise that this must be a truly difficult and tragic time for family and friends, we still need to ensure the safety of the wider community and recognise the impacts on residents and road users in the area.

“The behaviour was totally unacceptable, extremely dangerous and caused thousands of dollars in damage. The community don't accept this, and the police definitely do not.

“We will not tolerate the safety of others being put at risk due to risky behaviour of those undertaking such activity.”

