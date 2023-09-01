Have You Seen Timothy Stratford?
Friday, 1 September 2023, 6:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Timothy Straford, 42, is sought by Police and is required
to arrest.
He is last known to be driving the pictured
motor vehicle, registration ZR7272 in the North Canterbury
area.
If you have information about the whereabouts of
Timothy, please contact Police by calling 105 or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report, referencing file number
230719/2386.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts
Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More
Thomas Cranmer: Police Long Overdue with Albert Park OIAs