Update – ‘help’ Sign, Lake Ahaura

Police Search and Rescue deployed by helicopter this morning to the area of the ‘help’ sign in the sand at Lake Ahaura.

The team has conducted a search of the area, and nothing of significance has been located.

Additionally, no information has been received that would suggest anyone is in immediate danger.

The search team will now stand down, pending any new information received.

If you have any information to share, you can still get in touch on 105, quoting event number P055875858.

