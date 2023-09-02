Update – ‘help’ Sign, Lake Ahaura
Saturday, 2 September 2023, 8:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police Search and Rescue deployed by helicopter this
morning to the area of the ‘help’ sign in the sand at
Lake Ahaura.
The team has conducted a search of the
area, and nothing of significance has been
located.
Additionally, no information has been
received that would suggest anyone is in immediate
danger.
The search team will now stand down, pending
any new information received.
If you have any
information to share, you can still get in touch on 105,
quoting event number
P055875858.
