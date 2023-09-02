Serious Crash, SH1, Wairuna, Clutha District - Southern

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on SH1, Wairuna, Clutha District.

Police were called about 3pm.

One person is reported to have serious injuries, and another moderate.

Power lines have been brought down by the crash and the road is currently closed.

Please avoid the area if possible and obey the directions of emergency services.

