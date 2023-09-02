Serious Crash, SH1, Wairuna, Clutha District - Southern
Saturday, 2 September 2023, 8:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
single-vehicle crash on SH1, Wairuna, Clutha
District.
Police were called about 3pm.
One
person is reported to have serious injuries, and another
moderate.
Power lines have been brought down by the
crash and the road is currently closed.
Please avoid
the area if possible and obey the directions of emergency
services.
