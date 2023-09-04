Group Arrested Following Aggravated Robbery In Auckland CBD

Four people will face court following a cowardly aggravated robbery that left one person in hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City CIB, says at around 5.15am yesterday, three victims were approached by a large group of males on High St in Auckland CBD.

“One of the offending group has allegedly punched one of the victims in the head, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

“The other males in the group have then set upon the other victims stealing a number of personal items,” he says.

All offenders then fled on foot towards Albert Park.

Police attended and quickly arrested three of the offenders nearby, with a fourth offender located with assistance from a security guard.

One victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries, and has since been released.

Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says the behaviour displayed by these the group of offenders was “violent and cowardly”.

“We have no tolerance for this sort of behaviour against people who are just going about their business.

“It is pleasing for Police that we have made these arrests and I hope this will bring some reassurance to the victims and our wider community.”

He says support is also being provided to all victims and their families.

Four men, aged 18-19, will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

One person has been referred to Youth Aid Services and enquiries are continuing.

