Police Blown Away By Disappointing Number Of Drunk Drivers

Police across Tāmaki Makaurau are reminding motorists not to drink and drive following a disappointing weekend on the roads.

Counties Manukau Road Policing Manager, Inspector Tony Wakelin, says a checkpoint outside a primary school in Papakura on Friday morning was the last place they expected to return positive results.

Two drivers were found to be over the legal alcohol limit, one who had three children in the car.

One of the drivers was twice the limit, while the other was almost three times over the recommended driving limit.

“This is a reminder that as a community we have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking is one of those risks not worth taking,” Inspector Wakelin says.

“If you are stopped by Police, no matter where or what time of day or the reason, you can expect to be breath tested.

“Our officers will be out in force anytime, anywhere to deter unsafe driving behaviour.

“The most important message Police want to convey is really simple: don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way.”

Meanwhile, in Auckland City units conducting prevention checkpoints on Friday and Saturday nights were blown away by the number of drivers over the legal alcohol limit.

Auckland City Road Policing Coordinator, Tony Ngau Chun says more than 9000 drivers were breath tested across 19 checkpoints.

A total of 15 people were processed for Excess Breath Alcohol as part of an increased focus on drink driving.

“If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks, make sure you have a plan to get home or a sober driver to assist,” Senior Sergeant Ngau Chun says.

“It is pleasing to see drivers and the community accept that road safety is everybody’s business, but drink-driving poses a huge threat to other road users. People can expect to see an increased Police presence on our roads. Expect to see us anywhere, anytime.”

© Scoop Media

