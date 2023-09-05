Police Investigating Ram Raid At Thames Shopping Centre
Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 8:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating a ram raid at a Thames shopping
centre early this morning.
The ram raid was reported
to Police at 3am, after a car was found abandoned in the
Mary Street shopping centre entrance.
Initial
enquiries indicate that one store in the shopping centre was
entered by the offenders, with a number of items
taken.
Police have confirmed the car left at the
shopping centre had earlier been stolen.
Enquiries are
under way to identify and locate the offenders.
Anyone
with information which could assist our enquiries is asked
to contact Police via 105, quoting file number
230905/2875.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
