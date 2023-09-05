Police Investigating Ram Raid At Thames Shopping Centre

Police are investigating a ram raid at a Thames shopping centre early this morning.

The ram raid was reported to Police at 3am, after a car was found abandoned in the Mary Street shopping centre entrance.

Initial enquiries indicate that one store in the shopping centre was entered by the offenders, with a number of items taken.

Police have confirmed the car left at the shopping centre had earlier been stolen.

Enquiries are under way to identify and locate the offenders.

Anyone with information which could assist our enquiries is asked to contact Police via 105, quoting file number 230905/2875.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

