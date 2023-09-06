Sustainable South Canterbury Trust Welcomes A Biodiversity Facilitator

The Sustainable South Canterbury Trust (SSCT) announces the appointment of Chris Konings as their first Biodiversity Facilitator, for an innovative 12-months of activity. Project funding comes from the Ministry for the Environment and the Mid and South Canterbury Community Trust.

“The project will champion and empower biodiversity-enhancing initiatives across South Canterbury, with a focus on promoting collaboration and action within the wider community.” Says Trust representative Rhys Taylor, from Geraldine.

In response to declines in the region's unique flora and fauna (or indigenous biodiversity), the Sustainable South Canterbury Trust has taken a proactive step towards nurturing ecological diversity and fostering sustainable practices, and proposed this pilot project in collaboration with the Ministry for the Environment.

At the heart of this initiative is the appointment of a Biodiversity Facilitator to support communities taking action to protect and enhance our precious indigenous biodiversity.

Chris Konings has recently completed a Masters in Environmental Policy and Management from Lincoln University. During his studies he has worked part-time in local government as an Animal Control Officer. Prior to that he worked for Waterwatch Education Trust- Kaitiaki Wai, bringing citizen science to schools and community groups. He has over 15 years of Youth work experience and a biology background from his first university degree. In recent times Chris has volunteered in predator-trapping, weeding limestone outcrops to assist rare plants, searching for bats and he serves as the deputy chair for the Orari-Temuka-Opihi-Pareora (OTOP) Water Zone Committee.

From this relevant experience in biodiversity conservation and community engagement, Chris is set to support indigenous biodiversity-enhancing actions across South Canterbury from his base in Timaru. His local knowledge will be helpful in informing, assisting, and encouraging local community groups and landowners to actively engage in safeguarding precious nature in South Canterbury, such as the long-tailed bat (pekapeka in Te Reo Maori) and a rare limestone gentian plant (Scientific name: gentianella calcis-taiko).

Konings is enthusiastic about the role, stating, "I am excited to take on this important responsibility, working alongside the community to create a positive impact. Native species conservation is a collective effort, and I am committed to fostering partnerships that may make a lasting difference down the generations."

This project not only addresses questions of how to support native plant and animal preservation but may also support implementation of a new National Policy Statement to protect indigenous biodiversity, announced by Minister James Shaw in July this year. By testing innovative ways to support the new policies, this pilot project, plus another in Northland, may end up creating a model for community conservation initiatives across Aotearoa New Zealand.

SSCT trustee Rhys Taylor says that “Konings' appointment into the pilot project represents a significant step towards assisting native animals and plants in South Canterbury. By working together to share and develop experiences in conservation, local communities are given more power to protect, maintain, and restore this special ‘indigenous biodiversity’. We encourage interested landowners and groups to make contact with the Trust during this Spring with questions and ideas, to help develop a really useful project.”

An Advisory Group has been formed to connect the project with local government, leading NGOs and Department of Conservation, and contact opened with Arowhenua runaka, among others.

© Scoop Media

