Serious Crash, High Street, Avalon - Wellington

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 8:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are responding to a one vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on the intersection of High Street and Gordon Street.

The crash was reported around 7pm.

One person is being transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked, diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

