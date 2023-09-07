Cameron Road Reduced To One-way Near Tauranga Primary School This Weekend

Cameron Road will be reduced to one-way traffic this weekend between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue near Tauranga Primary School for work on wastewater upgrades.

This work is the part of the Building our future – Cameron Road, Te Papa project and takes effect from 6am Saturday 9 September to 6pm Sunday 10 September (weather dependent).

Traffic heading south (away from the city) will be redirected along Fourth Avenue to Devonport Road before re-joining Cameron Road at Fifth Avenue (east) or Sixth Avenue (east).

Access to Fifth Avenue (east) will be maintained via Devonport Road, and will be exit only on to Cameron Road.

Arundel Street will be closed at the Cameron Road intersection. Access to Arundel Street via Devonport Road will be reserved for residents and businesses only.

Pedestrian and cyclist access, and access to properties in the area will be maintained.

Buses will also follow the detours, and bus stops within the closure area will be marked as closed.

The wastewater upgrade work is weather dependent and if not completed between 6am Saturday 9 September to 6pm Sunday 10 September, work will take place during an upcoming weekend with the same detours in place. This work was postponed from August due to wet weather.

Night works between Sixteenth Avenue and 17th Avenue from Sunday

From 6pm Sunday 10 September there will be a full road closure of Cameron Road between Sixteenth Avenue and 17th Avenue at nights (6pm to 6am), for five nights (weather dependent).

Northbound traffic will be diverted along 17th Ave, Devonport Road and Fifteenth Avenue. Southbound traffic will be diverted along Sixteenth Avenue (east), Devonport Road and 17th Avenue.

If this work is not completed within these dates, it will continue into the following week.

Tauranga City Council and the Cameron Road Joint Venture thank you for your patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work.

For more information about the Building our future – Cameron Road, Te Papa project, including road closures, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/cameronroad.

