Three People Arrested After Two Attempted Burglaries In Hamilton

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 5:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson.

Three people have been arrested following two attempted burglaries in Hamilton this morning.

At around 2am, Police were called to a store on Borman Road, Hamilton after a vehicle was seen being rammed into the building.

The three occupants of the vehicle then attempted to gain entry into the store, causing significant damage to the glass exterior.

After failing to gain entry, the group then fled the scene in a second vehicle.

They then arrived at a store on Braid Road where they caused further damage, and again, failed to gain entry.

After driving away from the second store, they were sighted by Police on Victoria Street and were signalled to stop, however they failed to do so.

Police then initiated a brief pursuit and deployed road spikes which were successful in bringing it to stop on Aurora Terrace.

The three offenders then fled the scene on foot, with one of the offenders stealing another vehicle parked nearby.

Another pursuit was engaged by Police in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Shortly after, the vehicle was located in Fairview Downs and the driver was arrested and taken into custody without further issues.

Following enquiries, the two other offenders were located and arrested a short time later.

Two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old are due to appear in Hamilton Youth Court today on several charges including burglary, unlawfully taking a vehicle and failing to stop.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson says he is proud of the work of Hamilton Police staff which led to these arrests.

“I want to highlight the outstanding work done by our frontline staff this morning. This was an evolving situation which through the actions of Police, had a successful outcome. We remain committed to holding these offenders to account and their actions will not be tolerated in our community.”

