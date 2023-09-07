Road Closed – State Highway 1, Foxton - Central

State Highway 1 is closed near the intersection with Totara Park Road, Foxton, while emergency services attend a serious crash.

The crash involving a single vehicle was reported to Police shortly before 7.30pm.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for some time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

