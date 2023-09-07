Road Closed – State Highway 1, Foxton - Central
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 8:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 is closed near the intersection with
Totara Park Road, Foxton, while emergency services attend a
serious crash.
The crash involving a single vehicle
was reported to Police shortly before 7.30pm.
The
Serious Crash Unit have been notified.
Diversions are
in place and the road is expected to be closed for some
time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect
delays.
