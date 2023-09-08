Homicide Inquiry Launched In Brookfield, Tauranga

Tauranga Police have initiated a homicide investigation following the death of a man at Brookfield property on Aaron Place last night (Thursday 7 September).

Police were called to the address at about10:50pm where the man had already passed away.

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

A scene guard remains in place at the address.

Police are unable to comment further as this matter is now before the court.

