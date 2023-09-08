Charges Following Motorway Protest, Wellington
Friday, 8 September 2023, 11:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The remaining protestor on a gantry from this morning's
protest on the Wellington Motorway has now been removed and
normal traffic flow has resumed.
Two people have been
charged in relation to the protest activity.
A
49-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District
Court tomorrow on charges of endangering transport and
breaching bail conditions.
A 55-year-old woman is due
to appear today on a charge of endangering
transport.
