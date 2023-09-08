Charges Following Motorway Protest, Wellington

The remaining protestor on a gantry from this morning's protest on the Wellington Motorway has now been removed and normal traffic flow has resumed.

Two people have been charged in relation to the protest activity.

A 49-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow on charges of endangering transport and breaching bail conditions.

A 55-year-old woman is due to appear today on a charge of endangering transport.

© Scoop Media

