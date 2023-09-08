Operation Cobalt – Motorcycles Impounded Following Search Warrants
Friday, 8 September 2023, 5:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Inspector Natasha Rodley, Canterbury
Road Policing Manager.
Canterbury Police executed
a number of search warrants in Christchurch and South
Canterbury yesterday as part of Operation Cobalt, targeting
unlawful activity by organised criminal groups.
Police
investigators recently identified anti-social road user
behaviour by members of the Comancheros gang. We have no
tolerance for this offending and will act without
hesitation.
Yesterday Road Policing and Investigations
staff, assisted by members of the Armed Offenders Squad,
worked together to execute search warrants.
Police
impounded two motorcycles that were sought for sustained
loss of traction offences. Enquiries are ongoing and charges
are being considered.
Yesterday’s operation is part
of the ongoing disruption of unlawful activity by organised
crime groups through Operation Cobalt. Police are committed
to holding offenders to account for criminal activity and to
disrupting gang activities.
We welcome information
from anyone who has concerns about gang activity in their
community. We rely on the eyes and ears of everyone who can
help reduce the harm in our communities.
If you have
any concerns about suspicious activity in your neighbourhood
please contact Police on 105, or 111 if there is an
immediate danger.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously though Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
