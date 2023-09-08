Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Operation Cobalt – Motorcycles Impounded Following Search Warrants

Friday, 8 September 2023, 5:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Inspector Natasha Rodley, Canterbury Road Policing Manager.

Canterbury Police executed a number of search warrants in Christchurch and South Canterbury yesterday as part of Operation Cobalt, targeting unlawful activity by organised criminal groups.

Police investigators recently identified anti-social road user behaviour by members of the Comancheros gang. We have no tolerance for this offending and will act without hesitation.

Yesterday Road Policing and Investigations staff, assisted by members of the Armed Offenders Squad, worked together to execute search warrants.

Police impounded two motorcycles that were sought for sustained loss of traction offences. Enquiries are ongoing and charges are being considered.

Yesterday’s operation is part of the ongoing disruption of unlawful activity by organised crime groups through Operation Cobalt. Police are committed to holding offenders to account for criminal activity and to disrupting gang activities.

We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about gang activity in their community. We rely on the eyes and ears of everyone who can help reduce the harm in our communities.

If you have any concerns about suspicious activity in your neighbourhood please contact Police on 105, or 111 if there is an immediate danger.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously though Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

