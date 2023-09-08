Update – Investigation Into Titahi Bay Homicide Ongoing
Friday, 8 September 2023, 7:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss:
Police
are continuing to investigate the death of Barry Hall in
Titahi Bay on
Friday 7 July.
While no arrests have
been made at this stage, we have a team actively
working
on the investigation and following strong lines of
enquiry.
We believe the person responsible for his
death was known to Mr Hall and
there are still people who
know what happened that are yet to come forward.
We
are continuing to appeal for information from the public to
assist our
enquiries.
We particularly want to hear
from anyone who was in the Owhiti Street area on
the
afternoon/evening of Friday 7 July, who may have seen or
heard something
relevant to the investigation.
If
you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file
number
230707/1182.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
