Update – Investigation Into Titahi Bay Homicide Ongoing

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss:

Police are continuing to investigate the death of Barry Hall in Titahi Bay on

Friday 7 July.

While no arrests have been made at this stage, we have a team actively

working on the investigation and following strong lines of enquiry.

We believe the person responsible for his death was known to Mr Hall and

there are still people who know what happened that are yet to come forward.

We are continuing to appeal for information from the public to assist our

enquiries.

We particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the Owhiti Street area on

the afternoon/evening of Friday 7 July, who may have seen or heard something

relevant to the investigation.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number

230707/1182.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

