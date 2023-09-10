Upcoming Conference Explores A Future Beyond Growth

New Zealand is hosting its first conference on degrowth next weekend, entitled Beyond Growth

Aotearoa. This two-day conference will run over 16 – 17 September, and will feature online

presentations by French degrowth scholar Timothee Parrique and US-based energy and systems

expert Nate Hagens.

Local panellists include ecologist Dr Mike Joy, philanthropist Jack Santa Barbara, public policy scholar

Prof. Jonathan Boston, former MP Gareth Hughes and author Dr Catherine Knight.

The first day will focus on systems change, learning from te ao Māori and the importance of a long-

term view in governance. A session on mainstreaming degrowth features Newsroom journalist Marc

Daalder, Grant Thornton’s Michael Worth and KPMG’s Alec Tang.

The second day explores a range of community-based initiatives and enabling local resilience in the

face of climate change and other challenges looming on the horizon.

Conference organiser and Degrowth Aotearoa New Zealand coordinator Sahra Kress said “We are

delighted to be hosting this inaugural event at Victoria University of Wellington. As the full extent of

the climate and ecological crisis becomes clear, an increasing number of New Zealanders are realising

that more growth cannot fix the root cause of this crisis – which is growth itself. The current

economic system has failed on both fronts – it has led us to the precipice of climate and ecological

catastrophe on the one hand, and on the other, to increased inequity and social dislocation,

threatening the very basis of our democratic system.”

“To deliver wellbeing within planetary boundaries we must first undertake planned degrowth and

redesign an economy with human and planetary wellbeing at its centre. I have no doubt that in

coming years a sound understanding of this emerging pathway of degrowth will be essential,

whether you’re a policy expert, community or business leader, or parent.”

“It will be an amazing confluence of presenters and participants, coming together to collaborate and

share their knowledge on the benefits and challenges of planned degrowth”.

