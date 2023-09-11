Feedback Sought For Future Direction Of Mount Maunganui To Arataki

Cleaner air, safer roads, and better neighbourhoods; those are just some of the improvements Tauranga City Council is asking the public for their final thoughts on before the draft Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan is taken to commissioners for approval later this year.

Following consultation earlier in March, council has drawn up initiatives around how people move around the Mount to Arataki area, what a healthy community and neighbourhood looks like, improvements to the centres that people go to for work and play, and promoting the history and culture of the region.

The purpose of the Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan is to set the direction for how the area develops over the next 30 years. It will enable council to carefully plan the things that need to change now and, in the future, as well as protecting the things people love about the area.

Tauranga City Commission Chair Anne Tolley says they are grateful for the public input received already which has helped inform the draft plan.

“As the area continues to grow, we need to provide and manage infrastructure, public facilities, green spaces, and new private developments in a coordinated and complementary manner.”

Anne says the plan will provide strategic direction to help council prioritise what it does in the area to make it better for everyone.

“With Mauao, the beach, great schools and neighbourhoods, fantastic shopping, cafes, dining and entertainment options and a relaxed vibe, we all know Mount to Arataki is a unique and special little corner of the world.”

For more information and to place feedback on the draft Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan go to www.tauranga.govt.nz/mount-arataki-feedback, or come and chat to the project team and share your feedback on our proposed projects

Little Big Markets - Coronation Park

Saturday 16 September 9am–2pm

Arataki Community Centre (foyer)

Wednesday 20 September 4:30pm-6:30pm

Mount Surf Club (grass area)

Saturday 30 September 10am-1pm

Mount Hub - 9 Prince Avenue

9am-4pm Tuesdays and Thursdays from12 September to 5 October

(plus 4pm-6pm evening session on Thursday 5 October).

