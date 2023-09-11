Homicide investigation launched, Te Atatū

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB:

A homicide investigation is underway and one person is in custody following a sudden death in Te Atatū this morning.

Around 7.15am, emergency services responded to reports of one person with injuries at a residential address on Gloria Avenue.

They were transported to hospital in a critical condition, however have since died as a result of their injuries.

One person located at the address is assisting Police with enquiries as we work to determine the circumstances of the death.

A scene guard is currently in place and the public can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area this morning while our enquiries continue.

Further information will be provided when available.



