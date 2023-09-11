Homicide investigation launched, Te Atatū
Monday, 11 September 2023, 11:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā
CIB:
A homicide investigation is underway and one
person is in custody following a sudden death in Te Atatū
this morning.
Around 7.15am, emergency services
responded to reports of one person with injuries at a
residential address on Gloria Avenue.
They were
transported to hospital in a critical condition, however
have since died as a result of their injuries.
One
person located at the address is assisting Police with
enquiries as we work to determine the circumstances of the
death.
A scene guard is currently in place and the
public can expect to see an increased Police presence in the
area this morning while our enquiries
continue.
Further information will be provided when
available.
