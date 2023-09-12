Fatal Crash - Papatoetoe
Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 6:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in Papatoetoe on
Monday evening.
Police responded to the crash, on
Great South Road, around 6pm.
Sadly one person died at
the scene.
We extend our condolences to their family
at this time.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and
enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
underway.
