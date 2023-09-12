He Ao Hou: Embracing A Brighter Future For Tamariki And Rangatahi In North Dunedin And Beyond

We are delighted to announce the launch of He Ao Hou i Ōtepoti ki te Raki Charitable Trust (He Ao Hou), a new initiative aimed at creating a brighter and more inclusive future for all, supporting

engagement between the education and the social service sector.

Being formally launched on September 19, 2023, He Ao Hou has an ambitious 25-year goal to create generational change for our tamariki and rangatahi.

He Ao Hou presents a holistic approach to the community embracing culture, stainability, and

collaboration. With the goal of fostering resilient, connected, and empowered communities, He Ao Hou aims to ignite a transformation that will inspire generations to come.

Key Highlights of He Ao Hou:

Our mahi is informed and supported by the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study (the Dunedin Study) and its learnings. Our Patron is Professor Ritchie Poulton of The Dunedin Study.

Our work has been designed in consultation with Professor Ritchie Poulton of The Dunedin Study. He Ao Hou was the first to receive funding from the Otago Community Trust’s new Tamariki and Rangatahi fund, part of their Tamariki and Rangatahi Strategy. He Ao Hou received funding from the Ministry of Education to develop our initial strategy. Vision: better health and wellbeing for the community, so we can all nurture thriving tamariki and rangatahi together. Misson: to address the existing gaps and meet the current needs within education and social support networks by improving access to essential resources, programmes, and support

systems for the community.

Aim: bridge the gaps in resources and programs, ensuring that our tamariki and rangatahi have the necessary tools and opportunities for growth and development. By addressing

these needs, we are committed to empowering them to reach their full potential.

Focus: Our focus extends beyond individual empowerment. We believe that a strong and supportive hapori-community plays a crucial role in nurturing the wellbeing of our youth.

Through collaboration and engagement, we work towards building a network of support

systems that address the diverse needs of our hapori members. By fostering a sense of unity



and shared responsibility, we can create an environment where everyone can contribute to the growth and wellbeing of our tamariki and rangatahi.

The launch on September 19 will bring together stakeholders from across Dunedin including social services, local iwi and hapu, schools, politicians, academics, and health providers, illustrating the power behind collaborative working. The event marks a significant step forward for He Ao Hou toward a more connected and healthy future for all.

“Our compelling collective vision is that across all levels of schooling, from early childhood through to tertiary, we can identify and make a difference for all learners, but particularly for priority learners.” Said John McKenzie, a Trustee of He Ao Hou. "We believe that by working collaboratively, we can support our educators and social service sector to enhance access to services for those that need them, creating a healthier future for our tamariki and rangatahi”, says Elizabeth Young, Director-

Tumuaki of He Ao Hou.

Join us on September 19, 2023, as we launch He Ao Hou – a new world for North Dunedin.

For more information about the launch event visit www.heaohou.org.nz or https://heaohoulaunch.eventbrite.com/

