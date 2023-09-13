Name Release – Fatal Crash, SH6, Kingston
Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 6:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now able to confirm the name of the woman who
died in a crash on State Highway 6, the Kingston Garston
Highway, Kingston on 22 August.
She was 34-year-old
Hayley Shannon Purcell from Queenstown Lakes District. Our
thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. An
investigation into the crash remains
ongoing.
