Fatal Crash In Te Pohue, Hawkes Bay
Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 6:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating following a
fatal crash on State
Highway 5 at Te Pohue
overnight.
Emergency Services were called at around
2:43am following a single vehicle
crash. The driver and
sole occupant of the vehicle has sadly died at
the
scene.
Our thoughts and sympathies are with the
family of the deceased.
State Highway 5 is currently
closed but is expected to re-open at
approximately
7am.
