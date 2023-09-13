Fatal Crash In Te Pohue, Hawkes Bay

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating following a fatal crash on State

Highway 5 at Te Pohue overnight.

Emergency Services were called at around 2:43am following a single vehicle

crash. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle has sadly died at the

scene.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the deceased.

State Highway 5 is currently closed but is expected to re-open at

approximately 7am.

© Scoop Media

