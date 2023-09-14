Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ruapehu Tourism Operators Prepare For Sensational Spring

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 6:16 am
Press Release: Mt Ruapehu

School Holidays and Ohakune Blues & Roots festival draw visitors to Mt Ruapehu

Mt Ruapehu, 14 September 2023: Mt Ruapehu ski fields and the wider Central Plateau region are gearing up for a busy spring season with the school holidays and several drawcard events taking place over September and October.

Mt Ruapehu has released its September school holiday development programs for kids aged 6-16 years which are expected to sell out. The five-day ‘Holiday Crew’ group programs run 9am-3pm Monday to Friday each week of the school holidays. Both the Whakapapa and Tūroa Holiday Crews cater to ski and snowboard, and levels 1-6 in ability, with an experienced instructor to student ratio of 1:8 max.

Owner operator of Plateau Lodge and National Park Village Business Association Chair, Andrea Messenger, said although much of the of the accommodation in the area is already booked up for the September school holiday, there is still availability for those wanting to enjoy the snow.

“A trip to the snow is chance for families to create awesome memories and with so much snow still on Mt Ruapehu, there’s plenty of fun to still be had - whether it’s simply building a snowman together, racing each other downhill in Whakapapa and Tūroa’s dedicated sledding zones, or hitting the upper mountain slopes in search of the world famous ‘spring corn’,” says Andrea.

“National Park Village is just a short drive to Whakapapa Ski Area and the Sky Waka gondola boasts great views out across the Central Plateau and is excellent value for families, plus heaps of other activities from mountain biking to guided off-road quad bike rides.”

There is still good accommodation availability over the weekend of 7 October in Ohakune for the Ohakune Blues & Roots Festival, combined with fantastic school holiday spring skiing at Tūroa. And visitors are encouraged to dust off their retro ski gear on September 30 for Ohakune’s annual Retro Day, celebrated at Tūroa Ski Area and the Ohakune Junction. The original retro ski celebration!

Tūroa Ski Area’s reputation for having some of the best spring skiing conditions in the world has been cemented thanks to recent snowfall top ups. The current snow base at Tūroa is 244cm on the upper mountain tapering to 130cm on the lower slopes, while Whakapapa is holding at 135cm and 69cm respectively. Both ski areas will run a long way through spring and are expected to close 23 October.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Chief Executive Officer, Jono Dean, says, “Don’t put your skis away yet as the best runs are still to come. Spring generally brings settled weather conditions and we’re confident that our current snow base will sustain us as they days get warmer and longer.”

“Our September school holiday programs are expected to sell out quickly given the timing of the holidays falls earlier this year and within our peak spring skiing conditions - which we believe is some of the best in the country.”

“Guests planning to visit Mt Ruapehu’s ski fields over the school holidays are strongly encouraged to plan their trips early and save time and purchase their passes online prior to arrival,” concluded Jono.

To purchase the best value $84 adult weekday and youth $54 passes online, visit mtruapehu.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Mt Ruapehu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fictions About Reckless Government Spending

The Treasury's pre-election portrait is significantly out of whack with National’s repeated claims of rampant government mis-management. Instead, a recession has been averted, inflation is falling, unemployment is still at historically low levels, wages are running ahead of inflation, government debt remains low compared to other developed countries, and international credit ratings agencies keep on nodding in approval of Labour’s handling of the economy. More


Government: PREFU

The Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update shows the economy is turning the corner, with projected growth meaning no recession, wages ahead of inflation, and more people in work, even as the impact of challenging global conditions and North Island weather events weigh on the books. More

ALSO:


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 