Have You Seen Zhichao?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 88-year-old East

Auckland man Zhichao Wang, who has been reported missing.

Zhichao was last seen at around 10.00am yesterday at his home in Mellons Bay,

stating he was going for a walk to the Beach.

He was wearing a grey jacket and black pants. Zhichao is of Asian descent,

has a slim build, and is about 170cm in height. He has short grey hair and is

in good physical condition for someone his age.

Zhichao frequents beaches near Mellons Bay and often goes to Papatoetoe. He

either walks or catches buses to get to where he is going.

His family and Police have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sights

Zhichao to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should

contact Police on 105, quoting the event number P056021236.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

