Revving-up Enforcement – Dirt Bikes Seized In Napier

Acting Senior Sergeant Matty Wilkin:

Hawke’s Bay Police have seized two dirt bikes following a search warrant at

a Napier address yesterday (14 September).

An investigation was launched after police received multiple calls of two

people allegedly riding erratically along Marine Parade in the reserve area

towards the Port of Napier on Monday 4 September.

This prompted members of the community to report their concerns to police.

The address in Napier was identified as a property of interest and the bikes

located at the address have been impounded.

Enquiries remain ongoing to identify those involved.

Police would like to thank the members of the community who called Police at

the time and responded to appeals for footage of the alleged incident.

This assists Police in holding the individuals involved accountable for their

actions.

We hope that the message gets through to other dirt bike riders failing to

ride responsibly that Police will take enforcement action.

Police are committed to ensuring we keep our communities safe from this

dangerous behaviour.

If you witness this type of offending, please call 111 immediately and if it

is safe to do so take photographs of the bikes and riders.

