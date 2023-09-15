Revving-up Enforcement – Dirt Bikes Seized In Napier
Acting Senior Sergeant Matty Wilkin:
Hawke’s Bay
Police have seized two dirt bikes following a search warrant
at
a Napier address yesterday (14 September).
An
investigation was launched after police received multiple
calls of two
people allegedly riding erratically along Marine Parade in the reserve area
towards the Port of Napier on Monday 4 September.
This prompted members of the community to report their concerns to police.
The
address in Napier was identified as a property of interest
and the bikes
located at the address have been impounded.
Enquiries remain ongoing to identify those involved.
Police would like to thank the members of
the community who called Police at
the time and responded to appeals for footage of the alleged incident.
This
assists Police in holding the individuals involved
accountable for their
actions.
We hope that the
message gets through to other dirt bike riders failing
to
ride responsibly that Police will take enforcement action.
Police are committed to ensuring we keep our
communities safe from this
dangerous behaviour.
If
you witness this type of offending, please call 111
immediately and if it
is safe to do so take photographs of the bikes and riders.