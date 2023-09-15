Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Caution Urged With Controlled Burns

Friday, 15 September 2023, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency is urging people to remain vigilant when they’re burning off paddocks and vegetation with high winds forecast across the country this weekend.

On Thursday alone, a helicopter was needed to fight an out of control burn near Cheviot, Canterbury, while in Clutha, Otago, a vegetation fire was started by a reignited burn.

A restricted fire season has already been declared for the Upper Waitaki and Central fire zones of Otago, with fire permits suspended for those areas until Sunday at 8am due to very high fire danger.

In the last 30 days in Hawke’s Bay, there have been 13 fires caused by controlled or previous burns.

Earlier this week in Canterbury, a controlled burn spread to a boundary hedge and then set fire to the roof of a house.

There have also been fires started by controlled or previous burns in Southland and Mid-South Canterbury recently.

Fire and Emergency acting Service Delivery Wildfire Manager Rachael Thorp says people should exercise caution when completing a burn.

"Ensure you check the weather conditions before you burn and if you’re in any doubt, then hold off until more favourable conditions are present.

"If you’ve already completed a burn, we urge you to continue to check it as the chance of reignition is high.

"It’s important to remember burying embers under dirt may not extinguish the fire. Especially with the high winds predicted this weekend, this can disturb the soil, pick the embers up and carry them in the win to other ignition sources.

People should also exercise caution when lighting any bonfires or rubbish fires. Check the weather and don’t burn if the conditions are windy or hot.

While fire season changes are yet to take place for most of the country, people should not allow an open fire season to make them complacent, Rachael Thorp says.

"Every fire comes with risk. For fire safety tips, and to check the fire danger in your area, go to www.checkitsalright.nz."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Government: New Birthing Unit At Waitākere Hospital

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced funding of $12.3M for a new primary birthing unit at Waitākere Hospital. The development of the Waitākere Primary Birthing Unit is one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth $7.7B currently being planned and delivered across Aotearoa. More


Government: Investing In West Coast’s Roading Resilience

The Government is investing over $22M across eighteen projects to improve the resilience of West Coast roads that have been affected by extreme weather and a dedicated Transport Resilience Fund has been established for early preventative works to protect the state highway network from future disruption. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More


Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 