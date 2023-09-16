Canvassing The Central Plateau With Taupō Museum

If you have ever dreamed of seeing your artwork displayed in an exhibition and you are inspired by the Taupō District and Central Plateau, Taupō Museum has the opportunity for you.

The museum is calling artists, creatives, and crafters, aged 12 and upwards, to be part of a vibrant canvas exhibition this summer, showcasing our beautiful backyard.

Taupō Museum exhibitions curator Kerence Stephen says as part of the ONE Hundred 2023 – Canvassing the Central Plateau exhibition, artists are encouraged to buy a 30cm x 30cm blank canvas from Taupō Museum and get the creative juices flowing.

“Think all things Taupō District and Central Plateau, explore your love of the area, and produce a saleable souvenir evoking memories of a beautiful place to holiday or live,” she says.

“Your art can be displayed on the front or back, on or in your canvas. Think paint, print, fibre, ceramic, weaving, assemblage, photography, graphics, embroidery, wood, recycled materials, anything goes!”

It has been 10 years since the last One Hundred exhibition, having previously been popular fundraisers for causes such as the Ora Garden, children’s art materials, and workshops.

ONE Hundred 2023 – Canvassing the Central Plateau will be on show in the Main Gallery at Taupō Museum from 16 December. The blank canvasses are $15 and available at the museum now. Finished artwork should be submitted between Monday 20 November to Tuesday 5 December.

© Scoop Media

