Don’t Get Caught In A Whirlwind
Sunday, 17 September 2023, 1:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
With High winds today, Police are warning drivers
travelling on Motorbikes or in vehicles with a high point of
gravity i.e. busses, trucks and vans.
With high winds
across Manawatu, Whanganui-Ruapehu, and Taranaki, Police
want everyone to arrive safely at their
destinations.
Drive to the conditions, and stop and
wait if you feel
unsafe.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more