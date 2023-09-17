Don’t Get Caught In A Whirlwind

With High winds today, Police are warning drivers travelling on Motorbikes or in vehicles with a high point of gravity i.e. busses, trucks and vans.

With high winds across Manawatu, Whanganui-Ruapehu, and Taranaki, Police want everyone to arrive safely at their destinations.

Drive to the conditions, and stop and wait if you feel unsafe.

