Homicide Investigation Launched, Albany

A person has died and a homicide investigation has been launched following an incident in Albany on Monday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, Waitematā CIB, says one person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

“They have since died as a result of their injuries and a homicide investigation was subsequently launched.

“Police are currently following positive lines of enquiry to identify the person responsible and hold them to account.”

While enquiries are still in the early stages, Detective Inspector McNeill says this appears to be an isolated incident.

“We know the community will be understandably alarmed by what has occurred today.

“The public can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area while further enquiries are carried out.

“A scene guard is in place at the bus station this afternoon, which will likely remain in place overnight.”

The public is advised this could result in delays for commuters who usually use this transport station.

Buses will be diverted to alternate bus stops on Don McKinnon Drive and further information on this can be found on the Auckland Transport website.

We thank the public for their patience and cooperation.

Detective Inspector McNeill says Police are continuing to speak to a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time.

“We also want to hear from anyone who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to Police.

“You can contact us via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

“Please reference file number 230918/6677.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Police will provide further information when are in a position to do so.

© Scoop Media

