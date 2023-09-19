Correction: Albany Homicide

An earlier release included the victim’s name which is subject to an interim suppression order. Please remove the victim’s name from any story that has been published.

Detective Inspector McNeill says the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

“At this stage, we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.”

However, we continue to encourage anyone who has information regarding this incident, who has not yet spoken to Police, to contact us via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230918/6677.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

