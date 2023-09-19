Correction: Albany Homicide
Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 7:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An earlier release included the victim’s name which is
subject to an interim suppression order. Please remove the
victim’s name from any story that has been
published.
Detective Inspector McNeill says the
investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
“At
this stage, we are not seeking anyone else in relation to
this matter.”
However, we continue to encourage
anyone who has information regarding this incident, who has
not yet spoken to Police, to contact us via our 105 phone
service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report.
Please reference file number
230918/6677.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
