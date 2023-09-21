Pukaki Downs Fire Update #3

Six helicopters will be operating at the Pukaki Downs fire this morning.

Firefighting operations have remained limited overnight due to weather conditions, but will ramp up as soon as dawn breaks.

The first helicopter flight will be a reconnaissance mission to establish the size and condition of the fire. From there, further resources will be able to be deployed.

Two ground crews helped monitor the blaze during the night. More ground crews are arriving this morning.

No further evacuations have occurred since the six properties on Mount Cook Road/State Highway 80 were either evacuated with the assistance of Police or self-evacuated on Wednesday night. No further evacuations are currently planned.

The next update will be provided following the reconnaissance flight at approximately 8am.

Pukaki Downs fire update #2

Six properties have been evacuated as a precaution due to the large fire at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel.

Police assisted with some of the evacuations, while some residents chose to self-evacuate.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Paul Tinsley says Mount Cook Road/State Highway 80 will be closed overnight between the Alpine Lavender Farm and the intersection with State Highway 8. A Command Point has been established at this intersection.

Crews are continuing to undertake reconnaissance of the fire and monitor its progress through the night, but active firefighting remains too dangerous due to the high winds in the area.

