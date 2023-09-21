Pukaki Downs Fire Update #5

The fire at Pukaki Downs is still burning, but is largely confined within the existing perimeter.

Fire and Emergency is continuing to work on the ground, focusing on the establishment and maintenance of fire breaks to limit the fire’s spread beyond its current boundaries.

Helicopters have been grounded by the high winds being experienced ahead of the expected front. This front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, less wind, and rain from this evening with snow tomorrow.

The approaching front will also cause some variations in the wind directions. Fire and Emergency is preparing for this and working to keep the fire isolated.

SH80 from Pukaki to Mt Cook will remain closed between the SH8 junction and the Lavender Farm until further notice.

The evacuated residents are being supported by friends and family within the community, and have access to Civil Defence Welfare support if needed.

