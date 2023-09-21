Pukaki Downs Fire Update #5
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The fire at Pukaki Downs is still burning, but is largely
confined within the existing perimeter.
Fire and
Emergency is continuing to work on the ground, focusing on
the establishment and maintenance of fire breaks to limit
the fire’s spread beyond its current
boundaries.
Helicopters have been grounded by the high
winds being experienced ahead of the expected front. This
front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, less wind,
and rain from this evening with snow tomorrow.
The
approaching front will also cause some variations in the
wind directions. Fire and Emergency is preparing for this
and working to keep the fire isolated.
SH80 from
Pukaki to Mt Cook will remain closed between the SH8
junction and the Lavender Farm until further
notice.
The evacuated residents are being supported by
friends and family within the community, and have access to
Civil Defence Welfare support if
needed.
