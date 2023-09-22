Pukaki Downs And Tekapo Vegetation Fires Update #7
Friday, 22 September 2023, 9:54 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
State Highway 80 from Pukaki to Mount Cook has been
reopened this morning.
The road had been closed since
Wednesday night while firefighters fought the large
vegetation fire at Pukaki Downs.
The weather front
which has come through the area overnight has assisted in
dampening down and containing the fire to the point where
the road is now safe for the public to travel
on.
Incident Controller Stephen Butler says people
must still exercise caution when travelling.
"Please
drive with care. Residents are able to return, but need to
maintain situational awareness.
"There will still be
firefighting activity in the area including ground crews,
heavy machinery and helicopters assessing the
fire."
Firefighting operations will continue today.
Ground crews and heavy machinery will be operating where
they are able. 10.4mm of rain fell at Pukaki and 42mm at
Glenntanner. This has helped fight the fire but has also
hindered ground operations due to the ground conditions.
Helicopters will be operating when weather
permits.
The other vegetation fire near Tekapo had a
flare up around 1am on Friday, but this was contained and
will be assessed further this
morning.
© Scoop Media
