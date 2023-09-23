Arrest Following Sudden Death, Upper Hutt

The economy has turned a corner with confirmation that the country was never in recession and stronger than expected growth for the June quarter. Annual growth stands at 3.2%, with the size of the economy at $395B, bigger than it was pre-COVID. More

National - Labour Insults Kiwis By Claiming Economic Victory



Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. "It's time to end visas that bind people to specific employers," says Ricardo Menéndez March.



Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. "Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won't tolerate it," says Andrew Little.



Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system.