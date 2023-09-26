Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Revamped Gordon Spratt Skatepark Ready To Roll

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

What spins your wheels? Whether skateboarding, scooting, BMX, roller/quad or inline skating takes your fancy, spinners are winners when it comes to the revamped Gordon Spratt Reserve skatepark, now open in Pāpāmoa.

A community-led celebration of the refreshed skatepark is taking place this Saturday, 30 September, from 9am. The event will feature a skatejam and members from our local skate/surf community including Sam’s Skate School, Let’s Roll Coaching, Average Joe’s Surf Coach and Switch Stance Surf & Skate. Your morning caffeine fix will be taken care of, and, thanks to the support of Pāpāmoa Board Riders and the Pāpāmoa Lions, a food truck and sausage sizzle will be available to refuel.

The Gordon Spratt Reserve skatepark has increased by around 300sq/m to an overall size of approximately 900sq/m and now includes a range of quarter pipe and street style features such as a manual pad, a street hip, a euro gap, A-frame ramp, stairs, ledges and rails.

The upgrade is part of a citywide skatepark improvements initiative, which includes the development of a new destination skate park in Mount Maunganui, says Tauranga City Council Design Lead, Pete Fraser.

“We heard loud and clear from our passionate and growing skate community that existing skateparks were too small, outdated, and limiting for users, so Council committed to improving citywide skate facilities.

“The debut of skateboarding at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics inspired a rise in popularity of the sport and a demand for larger and more modern skating facilities. Skating appeals to a diverse range of people and provides physical, mental and social benefits. It’s a fun, unstructured, affordable activity that promotes being active and creative in suitable outdoor environments.”

The skatepark, which is accessible for all roller codes, was designed in collaboration with experienced local skaters and the Acid Skatepark crew, who also constructed the skatepark.

Local skate advocate Garth Urquhart, who worked with Council to inform the planning and design for the Gordon Spratt Reserve skatepark and the destination skatepark at the Mount, says having these facilities is a game changer for Tauranga’s growing skate community.

“I’m super happy to see Council realising how good skateparks are for our youth. The skateparks that were built in the Bay years ago were done by people with no idea about skateboarding. They’re outdated with obstacles at incorrect heights and angles, and have rough surfaces. It’s awesome that skaters have been consulted properly for the Gordon Spratt Reserve skatepark and the Mount’s destination skatepark.”

Garth says the new facilities will help with progression for skaters and will offer many people a positive place to go have fun, exercise, meet new people and make friends.

“I’ve witnessed many kids with problems and people with mental health challenges (including myself) take up skateboarding and end up doing really well with their lives. I believe it gives them something positive to focus on and, as they get better at skating, they get the sense of achievement which is addictive and rewarding. The camaraderie amongst skaters is great too!”

An important factor highlighted in the feedback received from the local skater community was that more lighting was needed at the skatepark. This has since been installed and will allow use of the skatepark all year round, day or night. Wider upgrades to the Gordon Spratt Reserve include a new toilet block and seating. Other new features include a pathway in and around the skate park, more rubbish bins, bike racks and shade sails.

The skatepark upgrade is one of several projects taking place across Tauranga to create a more liveable city which has amenities and environments that contribute to a sense of wellbeing and enjoyment.

Read more at www.tauranga.govt.nz/skate or check out the new skatepark here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Free Speech Union: Employees’ Rights To Freedom Of Thought & Speech

The Free Speech Union insists Te Whatu Ora stand by their employees’ rights of freedom of thought and speech after one of their members had a complaint laid against them due to opinions held on an anonymous Twitter account. The complaint was made to Te Whatu Ora after a member of the public made the connection between the medical professional and the anonymous account. More

Labour: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

"New Zealand faces a stark choice this election - vote for Labour to continue to confront the climate emergency with eyes wide open or bury your head in the sand alongside Christopher Luxon. New Zealand has an incredibly positive future if we take the climate seriously with real actions to keep reducing our emissions,” says Chris Hipkins. More


 
 
Labour Party: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

Delivering Empowering New Zealand is a 12-point plan to increase renewable electricity generation, including establishing a Minister for Just Transitions to oversee NZ’s transition to a low emissions economy and supporting Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300M, bringing our total commitment to $1B. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More


Better Taxes for a Better Future: Kiwis Want The Wealthy To Pay More Tax

When asked whether they thought those earning over $180,000 per year or with assets over $5M should pay more tax, 61% of respondents said they should. Only 4% said the wealthy should pay less than they currently do. “What surprised me was just how widespread these attitudes were across the political spectrum," says spokesperson Glenn Barclay. More

National Party: 100-Point Plan To Rebuild The Economy

National has a comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy, with 100 actions to end the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes, and give Kiwis a reason to stay here. “This election is about the economy and which party has the plan to rebuild it so you can get ahead. Only National has the plan to get that job done," claims Christopher Luxon. More


Green Party: A Fair Amnesty For Overstayers

The Greens welcomes Labour coming to the table to ensure an amnesty for overstayers, but only they will ensure immigration settings actually reflect the reality of people who have been failed by our immigration system. More


Labour Party: Super Visa For Migrants’ Parents & Dawn Raid Victims' Rights

Labour will make good on the Dawn Raids apology by providing a one-off regularisation programme for Pacific & other migrants who have been in NZ over ten years, establish a Super Visa for parents & grandparents to support their families, and issue a Government Policy Statement for immigration system to better align with skills shortages and needs. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 