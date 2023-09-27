Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Serious Crash, Rotorua - Bay Of Plenty

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 7:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are responding to a serious crash on Hamurana Road, Okere Falls in Rotorua reported around 7pm.

Two motorcycles are understood to have been riding on the road when one crashed into the water.

Initial indications suggest serious injuries.

Motorists can be advised that the road is closed and to avoid the area.

