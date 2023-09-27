Serious Crash, Rotorua - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 7:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on Hamurana
Road, Okere Falls in Rotorua reported around 7pm.
Two
motorcycles are understood to have been riding on the road
when one crashed into the water.
Initial indications
suggest serious injuries.
Motorists can be advised
that the road is closed and to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Bryce Edwards: The Vested Interests Shaping National Party Policies
As the National Party gets closer to government, lobbyists, and business interests are lining up for influence to get policies adopted. It’s therefore in the public interest to have much more scrutiny and transparency about potential conflicts of interest that might arise. One of the key influencers is ex-Cabinet Minister turned businessman, Steven Joyce, whose continued sway with National & various business interests provides a case study in how NZ politics works. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies
The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More