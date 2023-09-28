Police Shoot Armed Offender On Lincoln Road Overbridge

Attributed to Superintendent Shanan Gray, Relieving District Commander: Waitematā.

Police have resolved an incident that occurred on the Lincoln Road overbridge this afternoon.

Earlier, at around 3.19pm, a Police unit sighted a vehicle of interest on Te Atatū Road on the Te Atatū Peninsula.

It was signalled to stop, but failed to do so and a decision was made to pursue the vehicle west towards the Lincoln Road off-ramp.

On the Lincoln Road overbridge, the driver has got out of the vehicle with a firearm, and has unsuccessfully tried to steal two other vehicles. During this period, one of those vehicles has hit the offender.

Armed Police were quickly on scene, approaching the man and challenging him. The man has not engaged with our staff and has run towards a truck and has climbed in the passenger side of the cab resulting in the truck driver exiting out the drivers door.

At this point in the incident Police have fired shots at the offender resulting in him surrendering to Police.

Staff immediately provided first aid, and he has since been taken to hospital with gun shot injuries, however these are not thought to be life threatening.

This was an alarming incident for motorists going about their afternoon commute and one which unfolded quickly.

I would like to acknowledge our staff’s quick actions to bring this incident to a swift conclusion.

Police are considering charges for the offender’s actions.

As standard procedure in these situations, Police will notify the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

A scene examination will be carried out, and motorists can expect delays this evening while this work is carried out.

We advise people to avoid the area if at all possible, their cooperation is appreciated.

