Three Fatal Crashes Overnight
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 8:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating after three
separate crashes in the North Island overnight.
The
first crash occurred just before 7pm. Police were advised of
a motorcyclist who had crashed on Hamurana Road,
Rotorua.
Despite medical assistance being provided the
rider has died at the scene.
The second crash, also in
the Bay of Plenty, occurred at about 8:50pm. Police were
called to two vehicles which collided on State Highway 5,
Tapapa. One person has died at the scene. Two others were
injured and have been taken to hospital.
The third
crash occurred in the Waikato at around 11:40pm. A vehicle
has gone into a creek on Port Road,
Whangamata.
Unfortunately the driver was located
deceased.
The roads involved in these incidents are
open to the public.
It is too early to speculate on
the cause of these crashes, but it is a timely reminder to
everyone to take care when driving.
We urge everyone
to remember to follow the rules, drive to the conditions and
focus on the road. Police do not want to have to knock on a
person’s door to tell them the devastating news that their
loved one has been seriously injured or killed in a road
crash. Sadly, our officers have had to do that three times
overnight.
There are now three families who will be
dealing with the devastating consequences of what happens
when things go wrong on our roads and our thoughts and
sympathies are with them at this difficult
time.
