Three Fatal Crashes Overnight

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating after three separate crashes in the North Island overnight.

The first crash occurred just before 7pm. Police were advised of a motorcyclist who had crashed on Hamurana Road, Rotorua.

Despite medical assistance being provided the rider has died at the scene.

The second crash, also in the Bay of Plenty, occurred at about 8:50pm. Police were called to two vehicles which collided on State Highway 5, Tapapa. One person has died at the scene. Two others were injured and have been taken to hospital.

The third crash occurred in the Waikato at around 11:40pm. A vehicle has gone into a creek on Port Road, Whangamata.

Unfortunately the driver was located deceased.

The roads involved in these incidents are open to the public.

It is too early to speculate on the cause of these crashes, but it is a timely reminder to everyone to take care when driving.

We urge everyone to remember to follow the rules, drive to the conditions and focus on the road. Police do not want to have to knock on a person’s door to tell them the devastating news that their loved one has been seriously injured or killed in a road crash. Sadly, our officers have had to do that three times overnight.

There are now three families who will be dealing with the devastating consequences of what happens when things go wrong on our roads and our thoughts and sympathies are with them at this difficult time.

© Scoop Media

