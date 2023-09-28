Roads to reopen following protests in Wellington City

Acting Superintendent Wade Jennings, Relieving Wellington District Commander:

Roads around Parliament will be reopened this afternoon following today’s protests.

Protest groups that marched to Parliament have dispersed and Police report no issues from today’s protest activity.

An estimated 2000 people marched from Civic Square to Parliament.

Police maintained a high presence in the city to manage traffic and keep counter protest groups apart.

Approximately 100 staff were on duty for the protest and march, which was uneventful.

The crowd has now departed from Parliament grounds, and we are continuing to monitor the area as people leave the city.

We are pleased that our message to protesters seems to have been heeded.

The ability to protest peacefully is an important part of being a democratic community – but key for us, is this activity remains peaceful.

With protesters largely gone from the area, we are now keen to reopen the roads, and restore people’s ability to travel through the area.

Reopening the roads earlier than planned is important for our local community and businesses who have been disrupted the most by this activity.

We are grateful to them for their patience through this.

Police will continue to have a presence around the Parliamentary precinct this evening and overnight.

Police are continuing to engage with protest groups planning a similar event on Saturday.



