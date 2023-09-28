Roads to reopen following protests in Wellington City
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Acting Superintendent Wade Jennings, Relieving Wellington
District Commander:
Roads around Parliament will be
reopened this afternoon following today’s
protests.
Protest groups that marched to Parliament
have dispersed and Police report no issues from today’s
protest activity.
An estimated 2000 people marched
from Civic Square to Parliament.
Police maintained a
high presence in the city to manage traffic and keep counter
protest groups apart.
Approximately 100 staff were on
duty for the protest and march, which was
uneventful.
The crowd has now departed from Parliament
grounds, and we are continuing to monitor the area as people
leave the city.
We are pleased that our message to
protesters seems to have been heeded.
The ability to
protest peacefully is an important part of being a
democratic community – but key for us, is this activity
remains peaceful.
With protesters largely gone from
the area, we are now keen to reopen the roads, and restore
people’s ability to travel through the
area.
Reopening the roads earlier than planned is
important for our local community and businesses who have
been disrupted the most by this activity.
We are
grateful to them for their patience through
this.
Police will continue to have a presence around
the Parliamentary precinct this evening and
overnight.
Police are continuing to engage with
protest groups planning a similar event on
Saturday.
