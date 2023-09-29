Homicide Investigation, Foxton

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was discovered deceased following a house fire.

Emergency services responded to a house fire on Reeve Street, Foxton at around 4:30am on Wednesday 27 September.

The body of a man was located in the house. Initial enquiries have established that the circumstances of his death are suspicious.

Police are working hard to establish exactly what has occurred and who is responsible. Further updates will be provided as the investigation allows.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Reeve Street area in the early hours of Wednesday morning, or who has information that could assist the investigation.

Please call Police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 230927/1551.

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

