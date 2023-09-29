Homicide Investigation, Foxton
Friday, 29 September 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation has been launched after a man
was discovered deceased following a house
fire.
Emergency services responded to a house fire on
Reeve Street, Foxton at around 4:30am on Wednesday 27
September.
The body of a man was located in the house.
Initial enquiries have established that the circumstances of
his death are suspicious.
Police are working hard to
establish exactly what has occurred and who is responsible.
Further updates will be provided as the investigation
allows.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw
suspicious activity in the Reeve Street area in the early
hours of Wednesday morning, or who has information that
could assist the investigation.
Please call Police on
105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
referencing file number 230927/1551.
Reports can also
be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
