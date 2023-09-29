Police Appeal For Information After Incident In Whangārei
Friday, 29 September 2023, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Whangārei Police are appealing for information on a
number of missing items stolen during an incident in Regent
yesterday afternoon.
Quick assistance from a member of
the public to notify Police of the incident meant our staff
were able to respond swiftly and a 20-year-old male was
taken into custody in relation to this matter.
The
male is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court
today, Friday 29 September, charged with injures with intent
to injure, indecent assault, and aggravated
robbery.
While we are unable to comment on specifics
of the matter as it is now before the Court, we can advise a
number of items were taken from the victim during this
incident which have not yet been recovered.
We are now
appealing for information from the public to reunite the
below items with the rightful owner:
• A pair of
white air max shoes
• A Xiaomi-brand cell phone in
a turquoise-coloured case
• A German
passport
• A dark grey-coloured ASUS laptop
computer that has a large sticker of a flower on
it
If you have seen these items or know where they
are please contact Police on 105, quoting file number
230928/7265.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Peter Dunne: Hipkins Will Be Held Responsible, But Not To Blame
Chris Hipkins demonstrated enthusiasm borne of desperation in the second leaders' debate. After his lacklustre performance in the first debate and on the campaign trail, he needed to. What was most notable was his focus on National's record when in office, rather than his government's own achievements. But it's unlikely to be enough to reverse Labour's declining fortunes. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies
The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More