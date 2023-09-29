Police Appeal For Information After Incident In Whangārei

Whangārei Police are appealing for information on a number of missing items stolen during an incident in Regent yesterday afternoon.

Quick assistance from a member of the public to notify Police of the incident meant our staff were able to respond swiftly and a 20-year-old male was taken into custody in relation to this matter.

The male is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court today, Friday 29 September, charged with injures with intent to injure, indecent assault, and aggravated robbery.

While we are unable to comment on specifics of the matter as it is now before the Court, we can advise a number of items were taken from the victim during this incident which have not yet been recovered.

We are now appealing for information from the public to reunite the below items with the rightful owner:

• A pair of white air max shoes

• A Xiaomi-brand cell phone in a turquoise-coloured case

• A German passport

• A dark grey-coloured ASUS laptop computer that has a large sticker of a flower on it

If you have seen these items or know where they are please contact Police on 105, quoting file number 230928/7265.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

