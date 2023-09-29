Statement On Behalf Of Sarge’s Owners And Gisborne District Council

National will introduce new legislation in its first 100 days in office giving police more tools to crack down on gangs. “Gang membership has increased by 70%, violent crime is up 33%, and serious assaults have more than doubled. Kiwis are sick of seeing gang members taking over small towns, intimidating the public, and organising ram raids." says Mark Mitchell. More



Labour Party: National Out Of Ideas On Law & Order

After years of criticising the Government on law and order, National have conceded they have no new ideas and instead copied Labour’s Police policy announced three weeks ago. “Labour has backed our Police since day one. We’ve increased constabulary numbers by 1,800, meaning that every district in the country has seen more Police,” says Ginny Andersen. More



National Party: More Police To Target Inner-City Crime

A National Government will deliver more frontline police officers to focus on inner-city crime prevention and enforcement. “Crime has escalated under Labour, particularly in downtown and CBD areas including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton," says Mark Mitchell. More



Green Party: National's Welfare Policy Is Cruel

“National is deliberately and heartlessly choosing to make life harder for thousands of people. A National government would literally leave children to go hungry and punish families. It is cruel, ill-thought out, and will endanger the wellbeing of thousands of people,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More