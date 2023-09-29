Statement On Behalf Of Sarge’s Owners And Gisborne District Council

National Party: New Gang Laws In First 100 Days
National will introduce new legislation in its first 100 days in office giving police more tools to crack down on gangs. “Gang membership has increased by 70%, violent crime is up 33%, and serious assaults have more than doubled. Kiwis are sick of seeing gang members taking over small towns, intimidating the public, and organising ram raids." says Mark Mitchell. More
Labour Party: National Out Of Ideas On Law & Order
After years of criticising the Government on law and order, National have conceded they have no new ideas and instead copied Labour’s Police policy announced three weeks ago. “Labour has backed our Police since day one. We’ve increased constabulary numbers by 1,800, meaning that every district in the country has seen more Police,” says Ginny Andersen. More
National Party: More Police To Target Inner-City Crime
A National Government will deliver more frontline police officers to focus on inner-city crime prevention and enforcement. “Crime has escalated under Labour, particularly in downtown and CBD areas including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton," says Mark Mitchell. More
Green Party: National's Welfare Policy Is Cruel
“National is deliberately and heartlessly choosing to make life harder for thousands of people. A National government would literally leave children to go hungry and punish families. It is cruel, ill-thought out, and will endanger the wellbeing of thousands of people,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More
National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work
National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More
Labour Party: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto
Delivering Empowering New Zealand is a 12-point plan to increase renewable electricity generation, including establishing a Minister for Just Transitions to oversee NZ’s transition to a low emissions economy and supporting Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300M, bringing our total commitment to $1B. More
Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy
Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More
Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing
“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More