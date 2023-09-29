Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Statement On Behalf Of Sarge’s Owners And Gisborne District Council

Friday, 29 September 2023, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Sarge’s owners and Gisborne District Council have settled the matter as between them. Sarge’s owners and whānau acknowledge the outpouring of grief and support from the community but they would like to move on and ask for privacy and community calm.

No further comment will be made.

