Update: Missing person Dylan Barford

Police enquiries into the whereabouts of missing man
Dylan Barford have identified a CCTV recording of Dylan in
the early hours of Sunday 24 September. The image
accompanying this release shows Dylan in the vicinity of
Westgate Shopping Centre at around 12.30am on Sunday 24
September.
Police
would like to hear from anyone who was around the Westgate
Shopping Centre at this time. Please contact Police on 105,
referencing case file number 230924/2185. Police are also
appealing to residents of the Massey/West Harbour area to
review their CCTV cameras and contact Police if their
footage reveals sightings of Dylan late on Saturday night or
early on Sunday morning.
We also make the same appeal
to motorists with dashcam footage in this area at this time.
Dylan is 34 years old, of medium build, 168cm tall and has
tattoos on the rear of his right elbow and left forearm. He
was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue adidas tear
away track pants late on Saturday evening 23 September.
Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and
safety. Police continue to conduct enquiries in the area as
the investigation
continues.
Chris Hipkins demonstrated enthusiasm borne of desperation in the second leaders' debate. After his lacklustre performance in the first debate and on the campaign trail, he needed to. What was most notable was his focus on National's record when in office, rather than his government's own achievements. But it's unlikely to be enough to reverse Labour's declining fortunes. More
The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More
In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More
National claims it will restore discipline to government spending, lower taxes, & reduce net debt compared to the PREFU. “The return of a National government means a return to responsible economic management, which will enable our economy to grow and get New Zealand back on track," says Nicola Willis. More
After years of criticising the Government on law and order, National have conceded they have no new ideas and instead copied Labour’s Police policy announced three weeks ago. “Labour has backed our Police since day one. We’ve increased constabulary numbers by 1,800, meaning that every district in the country has seen more Police,” says Ginny Andersen. More
National will introduce new legislation in its first 100 days in office giving police more tools to crack down on gangs. “Gang membership has increased by 70%, violent crime is up 33%, and serious assaults have more than doubled. Kiwis are sick of seeing gang members taking over small towns, intimidating the public, and organising ram raids." says Mark Mitchell. More
National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More
Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More