Update: Missing person Dylan Barford

Police enquiries into the whereabouts of missing man Dylan Barford have identified a CCTV recording of Dylan in the early hours of Sunday 24 September. The image accompanying this release shows Dylan in the vicinity of Westgate Shopping Centre at around 12.30am on Sunday 24 September.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was around the Westgate Shopping Centre at this time. Please contact Police on 105, referencing case file number 230924/2185. Police are also appealing to residents of the Massey/West Harbour area to review their CCTV cameras and contact Police if their footage reveals sightings of Dylan late on Saturday night or early on Sunday morning.

We also make the same appeal to motorists with dashcam footage in this area at this time. Dylan is 34 years old, of medium build, 168cm tall and has tattoos on the rear of his right elbow and left forearm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue adidas tear away track pants late on Saturday evening 23 September. Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and safety. Police continue to conduct enquiries in the area as the investigation continues.

