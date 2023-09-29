YMCA Christchurch to leave the Y Movement

The National Council of YMCAs of New Zealand has a proud history of investing in New Zealand communities and also in Christchurch where it has been in operation for some 160 years.

So, it is with mixed feelings The National council has accepted the decision of YMCA Christchurch (the Trust) to leave the Y movement. This is the first time since 1855 that any of our associations have left the National Council on its own volition.

The Christchurch Trust has decided to pursue a path of its own branding with a new name and new identity to better reflect the evolution of its service to the community.

Consequently, the organisation no longer meets the national membership criteria and constitutionally can no longer be part of the Y.

Christchurch trust has given us notice of its intention to withdraw from the YMCA in New Zealand and we have been advised that the trust will unveil a new name and brand in the near future.

We are currently developing plans to extend our reach in Christchurch to ensure our trusted brand continues to deliver specific Y community services. We will also be developing additional managed resources and services to the local community alongside other YMCA member associations. We will announce these resources and the organisation to run our services as soon as the exiting association has worked through its notice period and fulfilled its exit responsibilities.

The YMCA association in Christchurch has been a longstanding and well-respected member of the national organisation and has upheld the values and vision of the establishment to build strong kids, strong families, and strong communities.

And like all our other ten regional YMCA associations in New Zealand, they have been good custodians in implementing our national systems and procedures and in delivering on our services. These are all systems and services that will serve them and the community well in their new independent operation.

In recent years we have initiated Education and RaiseUp youth empowerment programmes with their support. We are particularly proud of what the organisation has achieved with these initiatives. We thank them for their contribution to our brand and our name and for their service to the people of Christchurch

© Scoop Media