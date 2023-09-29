Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

YMCA Christchurch to leave the Y Movement

Friday, 29 September 2023, 8:19 pm
Press Release: YMCA

The National Council of YMCAs of New Zealand has a proud history of investing in New Zealand communities and also in Christchurch where it has been in operation for some 160 years.

So, it is with mixed feelings The National council has accepted the decision of YMCA Christchurch (the Trust) to leave the Y movement. This is the first time since 1855 that any of our associations have left the National Council on its own volition.

The Christchurch Trust has decided to pursue a path of its own branding with a new name and new identity to better reflect the evolution of its service to the community.

Consequently, the organisation no longer meets the national membership criteria and constitutionally can no longer be part of the Y.

Christchurch trust has given us notice of its intention to withdraw from the YMCA in New Zealand and we have been advised that the trust will unveil a new name and brand in the near future.

We are currently developing plans to extend our reach in Christchurch to ensure our trusted brand continues to deliver specific Y community services. We will also be developing additional managed resources and services to the local community alongside other YMCA member associations. We will announce these resources and the organisation to run our services as soon as the exiting association has worked through its notice period and fulfilled its exit responsibilities.

The YMCA association in Christchurch has been a longstanding and well-respected member of the national organisation and has upheld the values and vision of the establishment to build strong kids, strong families, and strong communities.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

And like all our other ten regional YMCA associations in New Zealand, they have been good custodians in implementing our national systems and procedures and in delivering on our services. These are all systems and services that will serve them and the community well in their new independent operation.

In recent years we have initiated Education and RaiseUp youth empowerment programmes with their support. We are particularly proud of what the organisation has achieved with these initiatives. We thank them for their contribution to our brand and our name and for their service to the people of Christchurch

© Scoop Media

YMCA

YMCA

Building strong kids, strong families and strong communities

YMCA has been in New Zealand for over 155 years, building strong kids, strong families and strong communities. There are 48 YMCA centres across New Zealand.

Contact YMCA

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Peter Dunne: Hipkins Will Be Held Responsible, But Not To Blame

Chris Hipkins demonstrated enthusiasm borne of desperation in the second leaders' debate. After his lacklustre performance in the first debate and on the campaign trail, he needed to. What was most notable was his focus on National's record when in office, rather than his government's own achievements. But it's unlikely to be enough to reverse Labour's declining fortunes. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More


National Party: Disciplined Spending, Lower Taxes, Less Debt

National claims it will restore discipline to government spending, lower taxes, & reduce net debt compared to the PREFU. “The return of a National government means a return to responsible economic management, which will enable our economy to grow and get New Zealand back on track," says Nicola Willis. More


Labour Party: National Out Of Ideas On Law & Order

After years of criticising the Government on law and order, National have conceded they have no new ideas and instead copied Labour’s Police policy announced three weeks ago. “Labour has backed our Police since day one. We’ve increased constabulary numbers by 1,800, meaning that every district in the country has seen more Police,” says Ginny Andersen. More

National Party: New Gang Laws In First 100 Days

National will introduce new legislation in its first 100 days in office giving police more tools to crack down on gangs. “Gang membership has increased by 70%, violent crime is up 33%, and serious assaults have more than doubled. Kiwis are sick of seeing gang members taking over small towns, intimidating the public, and organising ram raids." says Mark Mitchell. More


National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 