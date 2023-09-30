Arrest Following Bail Breach

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More



National Party: Disciplined Spending, Lower Taxes, Less Debt

National claims it will restore discipline to government spending, lower taxes, & reduce net debt compared to the PREFU. “The return of a National government means a return to responsible economic management, which will enable our economy to grow and get New Zealand back on track," says Nicola Willis. More



Labour Party: National Out Of Ideas On Law & Order

After years of criticising the Government on law and order, National have conceded they have no new ideas and instead copied Labour’s Police policy announced three weeks ago. “Labour has backed our Police since day one. We’ve increased constabulary numbers by 1,800, meaning that every district in the country has seen more Police,” says Ginny Andersen. More