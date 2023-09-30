Arrest Following Bail Breach
Saturday, 30 September 2023, 4:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police can confirm that Naya Rapiu Fabian
Wharekura, wanted to arrest for breaching bail conditions,
has surrendered into Police custody.
The 28-year-old
of Ngāruawāhia is due to appear in Hamilton District Court
on 30 September
2023.
