NZ Road Transport Hall of Fame inductees honoured

Saturday, 30 September 2023, 5:59 am
Press Release: Road Transport Hall of Fame

Five men who have devoted much of their lives to the road transport industry were honoured this evening (29 September), inducted into the Mobil Delvac 1 NZ Road Transport Hall of Fame.

The brainchild of Invercargill-based HWR directors, Jocelyn (Joc) and Scott O’Donnell, the NZ Road Transport Hall of Fame showcases and honours the outstanding contributions many individuals have made to the New Zealand road transport industry. Each year, up to six individuals are inducted.

Ian Guise, John Geraghty, Trevor Jackson, Peter Walker and George Hedley were all recognised at this year’s event, held at Bill Richardson Transport World in Invercargill; the largest private automotive museum of its type in the world.

Jocelyn O’Donnell says while each of the five inductees has very different stories, they all share the same incredible passion for the road transport industry.

"Coming together and celebrating these men, each who has played a significant part in forging the way for the future of the road transport industry, is what Hall of Fame is all about. This year’s inductees join some of the most renowned names in the sector, all of whom have assisted in building the road transport industry as we know it today."

All for a good cause, the event also supports the continued safety of young kiwis using our roads, as a fundraiser for the ProActive Drive Charitable Trust.
 

Scott O’Donnell says bringing together more than 400 people from all over the country, to acknowledge the 2023 inductees and raise funds for an incredibly worthy cause is always a jubilant occasion.

"ProActive Drive Charitable Trust is a worthy cause to support, and it's only fitting given that many of the people in attendance at the Hall of Fame have helped in one way or another in making our Kiwi roads safer."

The programme makes driving safer for young New Zealanders. It is free for teenagers who already hold a driver’s licence and gives them the opportunity to take part in courses that equip them in the event something unexpected happens while they are on the road. Its courses are a combination of theory and practical, hands-on lessons. The programme is also available to corporate drivers.

Transport World commercial events manager Marie Kolasinski says the 2023 Mobil Delvac 1 NZ Road Transport Hall of Fame was another incredible event, and it was fantastic to see all the team’s hard work and planning come to life.

"Our team always enjoys playing our part in bringing together those in the industry for an evening of laughter, storytelling and celebration, which is all made possible with the generosity of our sponsors. The feedback has been great, and we’re already looking forward to 2024 and building on this year’s event."

