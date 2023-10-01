Road Closed – Kennedy Good Bridge, Belmont, Lower Hutt - Wellington
Sunday, 1 October 2023, 7:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised to avoid Kennedy Good Bridge,
Belmont while emergency services respond to a
crash.
The crash involving two vehicles was reported
at around 2.30pm.
One person is believed to have
received minor injuries.
Diversions are in place,
motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect
delays.
