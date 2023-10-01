Road Closed – Kennedy Good Bridge, Belmont, Lower Hutt - Wellington

Election Mediawatching: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending that it's a close race anymore TVNZ's political team have decided to just be straight with their audience. On Saturday 30 September, bro, dude, maaate, political reporter Benedict Collins warned potential EV buyers to "get in quick" after National announced their policy of cutting the clean car discount.



Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right's enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make 'em get out there and compete for work!